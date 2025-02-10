Latest Melton Skittles League results
The conclusion to the Melton League season saw the play-off finals completed with the following results :
3rd & 4th Place Play-Off
Carington Arms 2.5-8.5 Ashby Nomads
Play-Off Final
Syston Cons 6.5-4.5 Melton British Legion
Last Friday saw the annual Singles Competition played for at the British Legion .. a good turnout on the night with the following results ..
Semi Finals
Lou Catling beat Mick Reed
Bob Rose beat Graham Mabbott
Final
Bob Rose beat Lou Catling