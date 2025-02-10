Latest Melton Skittles League results

By Chris Buxton
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 08:04 BST
Long Alley Skittles
The conclusion to the Melton League season saw the play-off finals completed with the following results :

3rd & 4th Place Play-Off

Carington Arms 2.5-8.5 Ashby Nomads

Play-Off Final

Syston Cons 6.5-4.5 Melton British Legion

Last Friday saw the annual Singles Competition played for at the British Legion .. a good turnout on the night with the following results ..

Semi Finals

Lou Catling beat Mick Reed

Bob Rose beat Graham Mabbott

Final

Bob Rose beat Lou Catling

