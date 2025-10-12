Kieran Hayes makes it 3-1 for Melton on Saturday.

Keeper Bill Harrison was the hero as Melton Town hit back from successive defeats to produce a dominant second half to beat Skegness Town 3-1 away from home in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

The win was down to a man of the match performance from Harrison, who produced two excellent late saves and a spot kick save amongst many others to secure the win.

Melton should have taken the lead in the first few minutes when Munakandafa picked up the ball in the centre circle and beat two players for pace before finding Kalis Gore with a through ball, but the winger’s low shot shaved the outside of the far post.

The match took some time to get going as both teams failed to get any rhythm.

The visitors’ first chance came in the 24th minute when Daykin dummied Hurst and from the sideline sent in a cross that found Horne unmarked in the six yard box, but he somehow fluffed his effort.

Yaegan Gore went straight up the other end with a mazy run before playing in Munakandafa who in turn cut in and let fly with a shot which shaved the outside of the near post.

On the half hour a ball over the top beat Melton’s offside trap as Daykin went clear on goal but slotted the ball the wrong side of the upright.

Then in the 40th minute a Skegness free kick was played into the Melton box, and Perkins and Horne appeared to wrestle each other to the ground but the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Horne stepped up to take the penalty but Harrison went the right way and made a great save.

Four minutes into the second half and the deadlock was broken.

A Skegness corner was cleared out to the halfway line where Kalis Gore turned his defender and played a through ball for brother Yaegan, who was clear on goal and slotted the ball under Lambley.

A Skegness free kick was sent into the Melton box where Bartley headed the ball only as far as Smith, whose volley went just inches over the bar.

On the hour Munakandafa beat three defenders, and from the corner of the penalty area sent in a powerful shot which just shaved the upright.

Skegness should have had their equaliser in the 75th minute when a diagonal cross into the six yard box found Horne unmarked, but his header went straight into the arms of Harrison.

Then with the game entering the last 10 minutes there was three minutes of madness.

First a Melton corner was cleared out to Hurst who turned his marker and played in Munakandafa on the wing.

He went on a run into the penalty area before smashing the ball into the roof of the next.

Straight from the kick off Skegness went on the attack with Johnson on the wing, and he picked out Parker who tapped into an open net.

Melton’s immediate response was to go on a counter attack where Williams went on a run before sending in a low cross to the far side of the box for Hayes to tap into the net.

With just four minutes left the Skegness winger sent in a cross which found Daykin three yards out, but his header saw Harrison make a point blank save.

The ball went out to Johnson who picked out Daykin again only for his header to again be saved at point blank range.

This was a well deserved win for Melton after a poor first half from both sides.

Melton were effective on the counter attack and Harrison was brilliant in between the sticks.

After a midweek County Cup trip to Oadby, the Reds face a home tie in The FA Vase on Saturday against Retford United.