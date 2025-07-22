Hamilton Tennis Club increase pickleball capacity for players

Playing Pickleball at Hamilton Melton

Pickleball at Hamilton Tennis Club in Melton is proving so popular the Club has now added two more Pickleball courts to increase player capacity.

One of the leading Pickleball & Tennis clubs in the area, The Hamilton has 3 'Pickleball England' qualified Pickleball Leaders - Penny Biggs, Michael Biggs and Karen Walker who were trained by Richard Love, the current British Senior National & European Champion & UK Team coach.

The Hamilton has 2 main Pickleball sessions on a Monday evening: 5.30-6.30 popular with new players / beginners and perfect as a taster session. The Club Night session following on at 6.30 - 8. The Saturday morning session 11 - 12.30 is also popular.

Need to learn, develop or improve your skills? Pickleball Coaching is available for Club Members with weekly sessions in full swing!

Hamilton's Pickleball Club Captain Penny Biggs says

"We have an amazing player community here at Hamilton and it's a privilege to be part of this dynamic & growing club! We have members from all age groups playing together and enjoying the sport, plus benefiting from the health & social aspects. It's a great opportunity to meet new people and exercise in the fresh air."

The upcoming Open Day event Sunday August 31st is a perfect opportunity for people of all ages to come and have a go for free - find out why Pickleball is proving to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world right now! Great for families, fun & fitness for any age!

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Played on a smaller court than tennis with underarm serving and a unique ball, the game offers not only physical health benefits ( such as heart health, reaction times, flexibility, and balance) but also builds social connections.

Interested in being a part of Hamilton's growing Pickleball community, visit the website to book online or get in touch via https://hamiltontennisclub.co.uk/pickleball or Email: [email protected]