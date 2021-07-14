Top three settled on countback at Stoke Rochford Seniors' away day

Golf news.

Forty-two Stoke Rochford GC Seniors enjoyed Mike Thornton’s Senior Captain’s Away Day at the challenging Worksop Golf Club.

Playing a best two from three stableford the winning scores demonstrated the difficulties of the course which was in excellent condition.

The top three teams all scored 76 points and could only be separated by countback.

In first were Dave Esswood, Roger Eveleigh and Jim Price with Brian White, Mike Thornton and Doug Lyne second.

In third-place were Brian Ayto, Jim Davidson and Andrew Edwards.

Nearest the pin on the 11th was Neil Armstrong and on 16th it was Gary Skerritt.

Stoke Seniors’ Trophy Round five was played in good conditions with the course playing at its best as 42 players participated.

The winner with 39 points was Alan Donaldson. In second with 38 points was Jim Davidson and third place went to John Hitchman (36 points).

The aggregate of the best five rounds from eight count and after five rounds the leaders are Don Pennycook 178 points, Phil Hewes and Keith Eldred with 167.

Nine ladies took part in last Wednesday’s Stableford.

In first place was Marian Calvary with 34 points.

Karen Rawson was second with 31 points, two ahead of Sheila Dugmore in third.

On Saturdays, 18 ladies competed for the Keymin Trophy.

The weather was kind as Pam Watson finished first with nett 75, beating her Sister Rachel Jones into second with nett 76.