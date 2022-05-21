More team success for Stoke Rochford seniors

Sport news

It has been a promising start to the campaign for Stoke Rochford Seniors, who have won each of their first four matches.

Entertaining Lingdale the weather wasn’t kind.

In fact, all the games started in light rain.

The skies cleared briefly and the first two games managed to complete their matches in dry weather.

However, all others were caught in a heavy downpour.

Yet the players battled on to complete their matches as Stoke Rochford secured a 6.5-1.5 victory.

John Hitchman & Mike Thornton won 7&6 while Steve Major and Malcolm Edwards added a 7&5 success.

Mike Nixon and Barry Mitchell claimed another victory as they won their contest 4&3.

There was a 2&1 success for Chris Woof and Graham Manton as the hosts claimed yet another success.

Ian Thomas and Ken Taylor won 2 up as the home side sealed victory.

The last three pairs all halved their games.