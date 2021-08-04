Winning start for Melton Town in UCL Premier North

Melton Town news. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town got off to a dream start in the United Counties League Premier North - winning 2-1 at Loughborough Students.

Zak Munton and Corey Bucalossi scored to earn Tom Manship’s side their first victory as a step five club following this summer’s promotion.

Munton put Melton 1-0 up in the 12th minute.

They came close to doubling their advantage five minutes into the second half after rattling the crossbar, but it was the hosts who scored the second goal.

Finley Brennan saw a free kick deflected home in the 70th minute.