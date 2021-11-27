Melton Town pepper the woodwork but Skegness Town claim victory

Zak Munton. Photo: Tim Williams

Storm Arwen arrived in Melton, making for stormy conditions which Town faced in the first half, writes Sam Ellis.

Skegness started the brighter of the two teams with their first half chance coming inside 10 minutes, Elliott Broughton going clear on the edge of the six yard box but finding the side netting.

The visitors' pressure paid off in the eighth minute when Stead had an effort on the edge of the area which was deflected past Harrison for the opening goal.

Zak Munton had the home side's first chance with a turn and shot which had Askew pulling off a great save.

A clearance out of defence for Melton rebounded off a defender and Stead's first time shot needed Billy Harrison to be alert to push the ball around the post.

The resulting corner caught the wind and again Harrison needed to tip the ball over from underneath his bar.

Then on the stroke of half time Potts had a half volley which saw Harrison at full stretch to parry the ball away.

With Melton playing with the wind in the second half the pressure was piled on.

In the 55th minute Munton had a low shot smack the post only for the rebound to find Robbins who also found the post.

A Skegness counter attack had Raynor-Mistry going clear on goal only for Harrison to save with his feet.

With seven minutes left Jesse Hammond danced down the wing and found Palmer whose touch hit the foot of the post.

And a minute later a floated cross found Anderson whose header hit the crossbar.

On any other day Melton's numerous chances would have been rewarded but unfortunately the woodwork played a big part in the defeat.

It is now four games without a win and it could be argued that Melton were the better side in all four games.