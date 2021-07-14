Leicester City FA Cup winner Luke Thomas hands out medals to Asfordby youngsters

The Asfordby Academy coaches with Leicester City's Luke Thomas.

FA Cup winner Luke Thomas handed out the end of season medals to Asfordby FC’s Academy players on Saturday morning.

The kids in attendance were overjoyed to meet the Leicester City defender as he posed for photos with every one of them.

The academy is now on a summer break but the seniors put out an experimental team featuring first teamers, some new faces and hot prospects for their first pre-season game against Bottesford FC.

Action from Asfordby’s first pre-season game against Bottesford.

Simon Atherley welcomed Connor Tinley as his new assistant.

Bottesford took the lead after 20 minutes with Linford Harris equalising to secure the draw.