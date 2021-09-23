Boss says new pitch will take Melton Town to the next level

Melton Town manager Tom Manship cannot wait for the team to return home.

Town have so far had to play all of their United Counties League fixtures on the road.

But the new FIFA Pro Plus facility at the Melton Sports Village is now just a couple of weeks away from completion.

It will allow the club’s first team to play and train all year round, along with Melton’s junior feeder teams.

“We’ve not played at home yet so it’s been difficult traveling away every game,” he said. “It has been difficult with training not having a set home.

“It has been a challenge, but that is what we are here for.

“I can’t wait to get to our new ground. It will give us a fantastic pitch to play and train on and it will really help us. It will take us to the next level.”

The new facility is part of an overall plan to keep the club continually improving.

On the field, Town have adjusted well to life at their highest level ever.

“There’s no pressure on us this season,” added Manship. “This is the highest we have ever been and we are in the league to establish ourselves.

“We will then look at things next season and see where we are short.

“We are here to learn, we have not been here before and we are all learning.

“Establishing ourselves in mid-table is a success and that was our aim at the start of the season.

“Then we will kick on and improve next season. Wherever we finish this year it will be an improvement and that is what we want to do each year.”

Melton were beaten 5-1 by high-flying Gresley at the weekend.

But they have a chance to put things right when they entertain Aylestone Park in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Manship added: “I thought we started very well against Gresley, but if you don’t take your chances against good teams you are going to pay for it.

“We should have been three or four up and we need to take our chances.

“Outside the boxes I gave the lads 10 out of 10 - they did what we asked of them and moved the ball well.

“The FA Vase is a good distraction. They are a good team and it will be a tough game.