Asfordby host tournament to honour Callum Payne

Asfordby will remember Callum Payne this weekend.

The event will be held at Asfordby’s Hoby Road ground on Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

The winners of the inaugural competition will win the newly commissioned Cal Payne Trophy.

The event hopes to raise funds for two charities, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and The Laura Centre, based in Leicester.

Royce Payne explained that the latter had helped him and Louise immensely following the death of Callum in May 2021, and that the couple who live in Sileby wanted to do something to thank the charity and to honour the memory of their son.

The Laura Centre provides professional holistic support to bereaved families.

Four teams with more than 70 players who had previously played with Cal will take part in what is sure to be a festival of both football and remembrance.

All support is welcome, profits from the sale of food will be divided equally between the two charities.

Asfordby under 7 Lions head coach Steph Newman has been nominated for the Coach of the Year for Youth award for the 2022 McDonald’s Grassroots Awards for Leicestershire & Rutland, ahead of next month’s awards ceremony.