Asfordby facing two crunch matches in title race this week

Asfordby and Holwell Reserves both suffered defeats this week.

Asfordby face two crunch clashes in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League this week.

They travel to 15th-place Loughborough FC on Saturday (KO 3pm) before Tuesday’s trip to title rivals Kirby Muxloe Reserves (KO 7.45pm).

Asfordby were beaten 2-1 at Barrow Town Reserves on Saturday, but ending the weekend with their one point advantage - with two games in hand - as second-place Muxloe were without a contest.

Dolton Taylor netted for the visitors, who won the contest thanks to goals from Sam Crabtree and Marc Schulz.

However, on Tuesday night their closest title rivals regained top spot following a 4-0 home win over Loughborough.

Muxloe now lead by two points, but Asfordby have three games in hand.

Holwell Sports Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Blaby and Whetstone Athletic Reserves in the City Goldsmiths Presidents Trophy on Tuesday night.

Shaun Smith scored for the hosts with Kane Bradshaw and Mason Brown winning it for the visitors.

Saturday’s contest at ingles Reserves was postponed.