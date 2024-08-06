Hamilton Tennis Club's ladies are celebrating winning both their divisions in the Leicestershire Summer Leagues

The first team of Nicky Herbert, Tracy White, Emily Harrison, Margaret Heggs, Penny Hallam and Sue Harrison, with the help of players from the second team, won Division 2B with eight wins out of nine.

The ladies’ second team squad of Margaret Roskell, Rosie Gildove, Margaret Shufflebotham, Polly Ahir, Jo Draper Moore, Chris Stevens, Dee Adams, Gillian Bunting, Mary Corvin, Lesley Greaves and Linda Hallam topped Division 4B, winning six of their seven matches, only losing to second-placed Oakham III in the tightest of matches.