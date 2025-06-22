Derby delight for Melton Tennis Club ladies

MMTC Ladies Veterans Team

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies Vets team came away with the points from their local derby fixture at near neighbours Hamilton by a 5-3 score line in their Division 3B fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First pairing of Lura Fretwell and ‘skipper’ Louise Smethurst proved to be the anchor stone of the win with four convincing wins.

Second pairing of Bridget Ingle and Val White performed heroics to battle for over three hours, losing out in their first rubber by a 5-7 5-7 score before notching a draw in a tight match 3-6 6-3 and sealing the points .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L.FRETWELL & L.SMETHURST Won 6-1 6-0, Won 6-1 6-3, B.INGLE & V.WHITE lost 5-7 5-7, Drew 3-6 6-3.

The Men’s Vets got their Division 2A season off but were on the wrong end off a 1-7 score line against visitors Market Bosworth 2 with first pairing of Craig Tracey and Steve Thompson notching the clubs solitary win and losing out in a very close rubber with the visitors first pair 4-6 4-6..

Skipper Mark Ashman and debut player Rob Grant battled hard but were unable to add to the club’s tally.

C.TRACEY & S.THOMPSON Drew 6-3 3-6, Lost 4-6 4-6. M.ASHMAN & R.GRANT Lost 2-6, 2-6 Lost 0-6, 2-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s National Regional Club League team are battling hard to retain their position in the league but suffered the agony of losing out in a tie break shoot out after the teams were locked at six all.

Skipper Ryan Parmar kept up his super form with a 6-0 6-2 win before number two Niral Nana put the club two up with a 7-5 third set win.

Liam Wright then overwhelmed his opponent by a rapid 6-0 6-0 score before the visitors reduced the arrears with a win over number fuor Tom Dryell.

With a win looking likely the visitors hit back to take both the doubles and then clinched the extra points with a tie break shoot out win to leave Melton stunned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R.PARMAR Won 6-0 6-2, N.NANA Won 4-6 6-4 7-5, L.WRIGHT Won 6-0 6-0, TOM DRYELL Lost 0-6, 0-6, R.PARMAR & T.DRYELL Lost 6-7, 3-6, N.NANA & L.WRIGHT Lost4-6 6-4 0-1

The Men’s second team are being hit by unavailability and injuries and this showed once again in their 3-6 home defeat to visitors Victoria 2 in their Division 4B fixture.

Youngsters Tom Ursell and Tom Dryell notched two wins for the home side. And skipper Justin Horobin and Jimmi Cox notched a single rubber before Jimmi sustained an injury and was a walking wounded for the remainder of the match sadly.

Third pairing of Fabrizio Ortu and Dan Belcher battled hard but could not add to Melton’s score.

J.HOROBIN & J.COX Won 8-1 Lost 5-8, Lost 4-8, T.DRYELL & T.URSELL Won 8-5, Won 8-1 Lost 6-8, F.ORTU & D.BELCHER Lost 3-8, Lost 5-8 Lost 2-8.