Leicestershire's Hassan Azad sees hard work 'pay off' as century denies Worcestershire victory

Hassan Azad. Photo: Getty Images

A century of heroic defiance by Leicestershire opener Hassan Azad and a last-wicket stand spanning an hour and 38 minutes denied Worcestershire victory after a tense finish to their LV= County Championship match at the Uptonsteel County Ground on Sunday.

The 28-year-old left-hander batted throughout the final day for 104 not out as Leicestershire, who had been set 370 to win after Worcestershire declared on their overnight score, finished on 218 for nine after last man Beuran Hendricks kept out 60 deliveries at the other end.

“After struggling with some technical stuff last year I worked hard during the winter so it is definitely very special to see that pay off and I will remember this innings for a long time," Azad said.

“In a situation like that, I try to break the day down by time but also to go through the same routines for every ball, to take yourself out of the situation in the game and just stay in the moment, just think about the ball that is coming next.

“It can get quite tiring but we have worked very hard on fitness to be able to bat for long periods.

"The biggest challenge is to not let it affect you when another wicket falls at the other end and make sure you are switched on for the next ball.

"At the end, I had complete confidence in Beuran. His demeanour relaxed me completely.

“Even though we didn’t win, it will give the players a lot of confidence to have rescued the game from the position we were in.”

Worcestershire had looked odds-on to open their Division Two season with a win after reducing their hosts to 82 for five at lunch 122 for seven midway through the afternoon session after teenage spin bowler Josh Baker produced a career-best four for 51.

To compound their frustration, they missed a chance to remove Azad on 75 at 153 for eight when wicketkeeper Ben Cox spilled a legside catch off seamer Ed Barnard. Azad’s vigil had lasted six hours and 17 minutes when the last ball was bowled.

Ed Pollock’s debut century on Saturday had given Worcestershire the opportunity to set the terms for the last day and after 18-year-old orthodox left-armer Baker took three wickets in the space of 18 balls to send them to lunch on 82 for five, Leicestershire faced a long battle to save the game that for most of the last two sessions looked likely to prove too much.

Leicestershire suffered a first setback only four overs into their second innings when Charlie Morris found enough movement to have opener Sam Evans caught behind. George Rhodes avoided a pair but was undone by a ball from Dillon Pennington that flew to point off a high part of the bat, Ed Barnard taking a fine low catch.

Baker did not find too much turn but bowled with impressive control and struck in consecutive overs before lunch. He removed Colin Ackermann via another fine catch by Barnard, this time at slip, albeit off a loose shot by the Leicestershire skipper, then trapped Lewis Hill leg before and bowled Harry Swindells off an inside edge.

Ben Mike stayed with Azad for a dozen overs after lunch but was then drawn into playing a ball from Pennington that left him enough to take the edge, Pollock taking a straightforward catch at first slip.

Baker picked up a fourth victim in the shape of Ed Barnes when he pushed one through to have the Leicestershire man leg before on the back pad.

Azad at last found a steady ally in left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson and it was beginning to look as though the second new ball might by key as the pair dug in for almost an hour.

Then, in perhaps an inspired bowling change, Worcestershire skipper Brett D’Oliveira turned for the first time in the match to the leg breaks of Azhar Ali and was immediately rewarded as the Pakistan star tempted Parkinson into a drive for four and had him fishing enough at the next ball to be caught behind.

Leicestershire hoped the Azad drop would prove unimportant after Pennington’s appeal for leg before against Chris Wright was upheld, leaving the home side nine down for 173 with more than 25 overs still to play.