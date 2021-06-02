Clean sweeps for Melton Mowbray TC in National Leagues

Melton Mowbray's Men's Firsts.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s National Club League teams both got their programme off to a winning start at the weekend.

Stoney Stanton visited for a Division One match, and despite being full of praise for the new surface, the visitors were not able to cope with the overall supremacy of the Melton team as the home side ran out 6-0 winners.

Number one seed Ryan Parmar set the scene with a convincing 4-1, 4-0 win with Tom Rowe, at number two, equally as efficient in a 4-2, 4-1 win.

Number three seed Lucas Miller made it 3-0 (4-1, 5-3) and Ollie Aley added a solid 4-2, 4-2 win.

The doubles saw Ryan and Tom win 6-0, 6-0 while Lucas and Ollie completed the rout with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 score.

The B team repeated the score in Division Two as they entertained a young Lutterworth B team.