Clean sweep for Belvoir Vale TC men

The side secured a 9-0 sets win in their match against Oadby Granville.
The scoring saw Steve Wallace and Jamie Wallace secure victories of 8-2, 8-1 and 8-0.
Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn won their three contests 8-2, 8-2 and 8-0.
Completing the whitewash were Olly Thomas and Ben Cullen.
They dropped just two games as they comfortably won their matches 8-2, 8-0 and 8-0.
To find out more about Belvoir vale Tennis Club you can visit their website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or search them on Facebook.