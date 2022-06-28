Clean sweep for Belvoir Vale TC men

members of the victorious men's team.

The side secured a 9-0 sets win in their match against Oadby Granville.

The scoring saw Steve Wallace and Jamie Wallace secure victories of 8-2, 8-1 and 8-0.

Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn won their three contests 8-2, 8-2 and 8-0.

Completing the whitewash were Olly Thomas and Ben Cullen.

They dropped just two games as they comfortably won their matches 8-2, 8-0 and 8-0.