Bumper open day for Melton Mowbray Tennis club

MMTC Open Day - Teenagers/ Adult Session

On a sunlit Saturday, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club welcomed visitors of all ages to its open day, which saw an impressive turn out.

The morning session, dedicated to children of primary school age, attracted over eighty young participants accompanied by their parents & grandparents, many of whom were trying tennis for the first time, including some as young as three years old.

Head Coach Di Burdett and Club Coach Ryan Parmar led their army of club adults and juniors helpers in setting up sessions for the youngsters to try their hand at forehands, backhands, volleys, serving and even a fitness court. All equipment was supplied and refreshments were on hand for the youngsters and their families during the organised break period.

MMTC Open Day - Junior Session

Junior Fun winners collecting prizes were Best Boy - Max Boxall Fastest Boy – Toby Rose; Best Girl – Daisy Adams Fastest Girl – Abigail Morsley

The club’s ladies stepped in to keep the refreshments and cake stall flowing and a super profit was made for the clubs funds.

The BBQ was another hit was Club Chairman Justin Horobin and vice Chairman Peter Lovegrove completely selling out by the end of the day.

The afternoon session for Adults and teenagers drew in another thirty players and once again the clubs senior member hitters were kept busy keeping the ball going for the visitors, again some who had played very little tennis previously. The finale once again was the chance for the visitors to try their hand on court beating some of the clubs coaches and top players, this always brings the best out of the visitors who relished the opportunity of taking on the coach’s.

Club chairman Justin commented that, the day had once again been an incredibly successful day and well worth all the preparation and hard work on the day. The atmosphere around the club both on and off the court was amazing and the queues of families coming along to try tennis at 10am.

"Di and her team of young and older members worked tremendously hard and like all of our helpers off court and cake makers alike, helped to showcase our club once again and of course we picked up some new members so was a win, win situation.