Belvoir Vale TC sign off with success

The Belvoir Vale Ladies.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s Ladies First team played their final match of the summer season against Market Harborough - signing off with a success.

It was a closely fought match resulting in a five sets to four win for the Belvoir Vale side.

The team did well in the Leicestershire league overall, coming fourth in their division.

The club offers their congratulations and thanks to all who took part this season, representing the sides in action.