A mixed set of results for Holwell Sports Bowls Club

By Eric Faulconbridge
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST
Holwell Sports BC v Belvoir Vale BC playing groupplaceholder image
Holwell Sports BC v Belvoir Vale BC playing group
Over recent weeks, Holwell Sports Bowls Club have played 4 matches, winning 2 and losing 2.

Holwell Sports Bowls Clubs' return match against Belvoir Vale BC in the Kings Cup competition, played at HSBC's Welby Road green, turned out to be a complete turn around from the first match. The evening was warm with a stiff breeze blowing and the green played fast and difficult to read. HSBC won on 2 of the rinks with the third rink being drawn. The total match shots score was HSBC 50 to BVBC 38, with the match points score of HSBC 9 to BVBC 1.

Rink scores: Anne Spaulding, George Butler, Eric Faulconbridge & Mel Bass v Brian Birch 21-14; Ken Tween, Harold Cramp, Evelyn Underwood & Bob Penny v Simon Gant 15-10; Claire Cregan, Angelo Grillo, Dennis Hopkinson & Sue Lemon v Colin McNab 14-14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Atkins Tropy competition is played both home and away on the same evening, with 2 rinks games at each venue. Holwell Sports Bowls Club first match was played against Fosseway Bowls Club. HSBC won on 3 of the rinks against FBC 1. The final match points score was HSBC 81 to FBC 63.

Rink scores: Home - Eric Faulconbridge, Henry Partridge, Kyle Warrington & Neil Hope 23-14; Dennis Hopkinson, AnO, Fred Thorpe & Chris Rogers 17-14; Away - Mike Jones, Glen Roberton, Arthur Broadberry & Mark Williams 27-12; Bob Lemon, Byron James, Mel Bass, Ethan Giblett 14-23.

A Top Club match was played at Holwell Sports BC's Welby Road green, against Kingscroft Bowls Club, over 5 disciplines of the sport. Kingscroft BC won the match by 3 disciplines to 1, with one discipline, the 2 wood singles match closed, as void, after 5 ends. The highlight of the match, for HSBC, was the win by Mark Wiiliams over Joe Dawson in the 4 wood singles game; after 12 ends Mark was 10 shots down, with Joe only requiring 6 more shots to win the game; however, playing brilliant bowls, Mark squeezed out the win by 1 shot on the 25 end of the game.

Rink scores: 4 wood singles - Mark Williams 21-20; Pairs - Mel Bass & Ethan Giblett 17-19; Triples - Eric Faulconbridge, Mike Jones & Bob Penny 7-17; Fours - Byron James, Glen Roberton, Fred Thorpe & Arthur Boadberry 14-31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On a Saturday Friendly match, another double defeat this season for Holwell Sports Bowls Club, inflicted by Birstall Bowls Club. Playing at Birstall BC, on a very hot afternoon, the match was played over 4 rinks games reduced to 15 ends for health safety concerns. BBC won on all four rinks, with a final match shots score of HSBC 35 to BBC's 73.

Rink scores: Eddie Pearson, Joy Penny, Mike Jones & Evelyn Underwood 11-16; James Cregan, Mark Cregan, Harold Cramp & Fred Thorpe 7-14; Anne Spaulding, Angelo Grillo, Bob Lemon & Sue Lemon 11-18; Sue Moore, George Butler, Mark Simmons & Eric Faulconbridge 6-25.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice