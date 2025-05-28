More than seven million Brits think they’re better singers than world’s best stars

Adele is included in the top 10 list! | Adam Gray / SWNS.com

More than seven million Brits think they’re better singers than some of the world’s biggest pop stars, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 14 per cent believe they sound better than some of today’s top performers – including Justin Bieber, Madonna – and Adele.

And 69 per cent say they sing along at gigs and festivals, while one in 10 (11 per cent) rate themselves an eight out of 10 or higher when it comes to vocal talent.

However, 42 per cent wish they could remove the sound of their own voice or others from videos where it ruins the moment, and 31 per cent confessed they may have ‘enjoyed the gig a bit too much’, possibly ruining other people’s recordings in the process.

The research was commissioned by Samsung, which has created an ‘Audio Eraser’ tool on its newly released Galaxy S25 Edge where users can remove unwanted background noise from videos by isolating categories of sound.

Of those who watch their recordings back of gigs, 24 per cent find hearing their own performances funny, while 22 per cent are embarrassed.

However, 16 per cent are impressed by their own vocal range.

And 29 per cent said their singing was worse than they realised once listening back to their footage.

But 49 per cent find it irritating when other people sing along at gigs or festivals when they’re trying to capture the moment.

With 59 per cent thinking that bad vocals from fans can ruin an otherwise winning concert video, according to OnePoll.com data.

And 19 per cent have even considered asking someone to stop singing loudly when recording a clip of their favourite song.

Annika Bizon from Samsung, which has also launched an upgrade and rewards programme called New Galaxy Club, added: “Everyone’s been there, watching back that epic gig clip only to wince at hearing your own singalong vocals or the scream from the fan next to you. It’s all part of the experience, but we get it, you want to relive the moment hearing only the artist you love."

Top 10 singers millions of Brits reckon they’re better vocalists than:

Madonna Justin Bieber Sam Smith Harry Styles Jason Derulo Sabrina Carpenter Ed Sheeran Britney Spears Adele Beyonce