Light up your summer with flowers from Bunches

Bunches have so much to offer to brighten up your summer. From house plants to handmade bouquets and gift hampers, there is a selection of gifts to enjoy.

Birthday flowers and gifts

Show your loved ones how much you cherish them with this stunning gift. This features a charming flower arrangement and a delicious miniature iced birthday cake.

This elegant selection of single Carnations is sure to be a winner. It comes with pink Gypsophila and a lovely miniature chocolate cake. (photo: Bunches)

Brighten up someone's birthday with luxury roses and chocolates. Carefully packed and arranged, this is sure to lift one's spirit and make them smile.

A pink Rose plant in a zinc watering can with 'Happy Birthday' Belgian chocolate truffles.

Treat your loved ones to a luxurious gift hamper filled with a range of sweet treats. This includes a luxury chocolate cake slab, Indie Day pretzels, toffee popcorn and a small bottle of wine to top it off.