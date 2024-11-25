Make sure you have all the latest storm information

Storm Bert warnings are still in place for parts of the UK.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption.

Stay up to date with the weather alerts and travel chaos with these apps.

Storm Bert continues to cause havoc across large parts of the country. Weather warnings remain in place after heavy rain and strong winds brought disruption over the weekend.

If you have to travel in the coming hours - whether by road or rail - you will want to make sure you have the latest and most accurate information. Especially as flooding has been experienced in places.

Fortunately both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store have plenty of apps that can help keep you informed. Here are six apps you need to download:

Met Office

Storm Bert has caused disruption. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The national forecasting service has an app - which can be downloaded on both Apple and Android - and it is vital in times of adverse weather. It will keep you up to date with the latest weather warnings - as more have been issued.

It will also give you the latest hour-by-hour forecast for your area.

Flood Alert Watcher

This app can help keep you up to date with the latest flood alerts - as issued by the Environment Agency. It is only available on Apple’s App Store - as far as I can find.

It is free and was designed by John Benson. However some reviews do report issues with the app crashing.

RiverApp

Keep your eye on the river level in your area with this app. It gives users quick access to the latest water levels and river flows for rivers in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and 20 other countries around the world. Find it on the App Store here.

National Rail

If you are planning to travel by train, the National Rail app can keep you abreast of the latest disruption. It can be downloaded on either the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store - but it does have some negative reviews on both.

Trainline

An alternative to National Rail, you can get updates on your planned journeys and also live service information. You can also buy tickets for your journey through the app.

Waze

If you need to drive during Storm Bert, this popular app can give live traffic updates and give you alerts about any potential disruptions. Waze features a “live map that harnesses the local knowledge of tens of millions of drivers around the world.” It can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play store.

Which apps do you find most useful for tracking weather and disruption? Share your suggestions by emailing me: [email protected].