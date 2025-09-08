The diversion advised when the A606 closes between Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby next week

Drivers are being advised they will have to make a 13-mile diversion next week when a major route near Melton Mowbray is closed.

The A606 will be partly shut to allow repair work to be carried out on the carriageway for two days, from 9am to 3pm on each day.

The closures will take place on the stretch of the A606 at Melton Road, in Nether Broughton, and Nottingham Road, in Ab Kettleby, on Monday and Tuesday.

Leicestershire County Council said the work needed to be done for ‘public safety’ and would include ‘carriageway surface repair and kerbing works’.

The full length of the diversion is 13.35 miles and it is expected to add 18 minutes to journeys.

The diversion will see drivers being sent along the A46, A6006 and Six Hills Lane (the B676).

The A606 is a busy route which runs through Melton and the north-east of Leicestershire.

The two-day closure coincides with two other local roads being closed to traffic – St Bartholomew’s Way, at its junction with the A606 Nottingham Road, and the B676 Saxby Road – which will not reopen until September 28.