Leicestershire County Council elections take place on May 1

Candidates have been announced for the Melton area wards for the Leicestershire County Council elections.

It was a clean sweep for the Conservatives at the 2021 ballot and three of the current county councillors are standing again.

Melton West representative Mark Frisby is not standing this time but his wife, Roma, will be the Tory candidate.

Two Melton borough councillors have been nominated for this ward – Sharon Brown and Marilyn Gordon (both Independents).

Other candidates are Nick Flatt (Labour), Victor Kaufman (Liberal Democrats), Kerry Knight (Reform UK) and Jack Walker (Green Party).

In the other town ward, Melton East, Conservative Pam Posnett is hoping to retain her seat at County Hall.

She faces competition from Melton borough councillors, Helen Cliff (Labour) and Allen Thwaites (Independent).

The other candidates in this ward are Andrew Innes (Reform UK), Alastair McQuillan (Green Party) and Ian Ridley (Liberal Democrats).

Veteran councillor Joe Orson, a former leader of Melton Borough Council, is standing again in Melton Wolds ward, which he has represented for several years.

His opponents include fellow borough councillor, Steve Carter, an Independent.

The other candidates for this seat are Jim Clarke (Labour), James Donovan (Reform UK), Martyn Gower (Green Party), Alan Rodenby (Liberal Democrats) and Malcolm Smith (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom).

Bryan Lovegrove is hoping to retain the Belvoir seat for the Conservatives after winning in 2021.

One of his opponents will be Melton borough councillors, Jim Mason (Labour).

Other candidates are Richard Bartfield (Liberal Democrats), David Cannon (Green Party), Dennis Pengelly (Reform UK) and Sam Seaward (Independent).

This is almost certainly the last county council elections with the government committed to eradicating the current two-tier structure of local government.

Voting takes place on Thursday May 1 with results announced the next day.

On the same day, there will also be a by-election for the vacant Croxton Kerrial seat on Melton Borough Council.

Two candidates are standing to succeed former Mayor of Melton, Alan Hewson, after he stood down.

Elaine Holmes, who is a long-standing former borough councillor, is the Conservative candidate.

She will be up against Independent Max Clift.