The sign in High Street, Melton Mowbray, has been changed to take into account the new loading restrictions

Delivery drivers are being advised that the loading times for Melton Mowbray town centre change later this month.

From Monday January 27, loading of vehicles must take place after 4pm, instead of 3pm as it currently is.

Restrictions for morning loading will continue to operate until 10am.

The loading times were changed during the COVID pandemic by the highways authority, Leicestershire County Council, to 10am until 3pm, to support the community and allow businesses an extra hour to load and unload vehicles.

Reminder notices will be placed on vehicles parked in the Pedestrian Zones between 3pm and 4pm until the change comes into effect.

James Colclough, manager of Melton BID, said: “Now would be a good time to work with delivery partners and remind staff that deliveries to businesses in the pedestrian zone should be completed by 10am, or resumed from 4pm. I believe this is a sensible and safety conscious move.”

Mr Colclough added: “Melton BID has also asked for the barriers at the end of Nottingham Street, High Street, King Street and Market Place to be refurbished and put into operation to protect the pedestrianised zone and keep our town centre a safe place to walk. We anticipate this will take some weeks.”

Parking officials will continue to patrol Melton Mowbray town centre until the extended loading restrictions begin.

Drivers are advised that any vehicles which are parked in the Pedestrian Zone between 10am and 3pm will be issued a parking fine as normal until the new timings come in.