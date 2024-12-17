Melton Borough Council may be replaced by a single unitary authority under new government plans

The prospect of Melton residents being governed by a single countywide council has been resurrected by a government announcement this week.

Proposals were drawn up by Leicestershire County Council six years ago for a unitary authority to be set up, which would have seen the end of the current structure of County Hall and seven district councils.

The plans were eventually thrown out but Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said this week that the government wanted to see council merge to streamline services with a Mayor appointed in every region.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, the Labour leader of Melton Borough Council, which would be axed if the the proposals are adopted, said it would be a matter for all borough councillors to debate.

He told the Melton Times: “Local government reform is like Brexit, it divides political parties.

“In Lincolnshire, Conservatives want to keep districts but in Leicestershire the mantra is for the county council to run everything.

"In truth, I do not see the need for both a county council and a regional Mayor.

"It will lead to duplication and muddle.

"The thought of either running Melton’s allotments, car parking and Christmas lights is just bonkers.

"On the other hand, more strategic effort on flooding and planning is long overdue.

“There is a middle way to marry strategic efficiency with local relevance.

"And I will be asking all my colleagues to consider it.”

Leicestershire County Council, which is a Conservative-run authority, pointed out the cost-savings it says a unitary council would make for residents across the county.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “The county council notes the government’s intention to move to introduce a unitary structure of local government where the two tier structure remains as in Leicestershire.

"We obviously need however to digest what is in a lengthy White Paper.

"In 2019, the county council produced an independently verified business case which showed that having a single council for Leicestershire would save £30million per year, which can be refreshed.

"We have taken note of the government’s priorities to simplify structures, improve service delivery and make maximum financial savings from reorganisation.”