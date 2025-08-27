Tom Hallam, who has organised a Vintage Night and is running the London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Research UK

A Melton man is taking on a fundraising campaign to help sufferers of a disease which has had a devastating impact on his family.

Tom Hallam lost his father in January after he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 61 after his grandfather passed away with Alzheimer’s years before that.

Now Tom is preparing to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK with a Vintage Night at The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill, next month, and by running next April’s London Marathon.

He talked about how his father developed severe behavioural needs before going into a care home two years ago – the only one in the county which could take him.

“It’s horrible seeing what the condition does to people,” Tom (38) told the Melton Times.

“Every visit was difficult.

“Not just seeing my dad but also the other residents in similar situations.

“He deteriorated rapidly over the Christmas just gone.

“Eventually he died the day before my birthday in January this year.”

The Vintage Night takes place on Saturday October 25, with cream teas served at 6.30pm and then drink and live music from 8pm with tunes from the 1940s and 1950s from The Lahdidahs.

Tom explained what a shock it was for the family when his dad was given his diagnosis at such a relatively young age.

“He was always active and enjoyed going to the gym, swimming and running,” he recalled.

“He also ate healthily and grew food on an allotment.

“I never knew him to sit still as there was always something he would find to be doing.

“As you can imagine it came as a shock and unfortunately it really took a hold on him.

“Particularly during Covid, as it cut him off from many of the stimulants that helped, such as going to the gym and being able to chat to others.”

He added: “I want to raise money to go towards finding a cure and anything that will make the lives of people diagnosed and their families that hit easier.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-hallam-1753965251 to sponsor Tom.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vintage-night-alzheimers-research-uk-fundraiser-tickets-1559032440999 to buy tickets for the Vintage Night next month.