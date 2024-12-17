Pupils at Ab Kettleby Primary School with their school's mental health award

Two village primary schools are celebrating being awarded a special status recognising their work in improving emotional health and wellbeing for both staff and pupils.

Ab Kettleby Primary and Somerby Primary, which are both part of the Mowbray Education Trust family of schools, have both achieved silver status for the School Mental Health Award.

Over the last six months, both schools have put together a portfolio of evidence to demonstrate how they have kept children mentally active and showcase the positive working environment which has been created, where staff feel supported and able to share concerns affecting their mental health.

Children are said to talk openly about their emotions, work hard every day to develop positive wellbeing and take the time to notice how others are feeling.

Pupils at Somerby Primary School with the school's mental health award

Pupils are taught strategies to aid their mental health, such as yoga or breathing exercises, and are encouraged to make someone else’s day by offering an act of kindness.

In addition to this, encouraging words from the adults in school are as important for developing children’s confidence and self-esteem.

For staff across the two schools, the trust points out, there is an openness in acknowledging staff needs and the importance of balance with respect to their personal and professional lives.

Andrea Brown, headteacher of both Ab Kettleby and Somerby Primary Schools, commented: “As the trained senior mental health lead for the schools, I’m aware that the number of children with a diagnosed mental health disorder is on the increase.

"Early intervention is imperative to help build social and emotional skills, which are essential for learning and life and to support future good mental health.

"Working towards this award over the last six months has given us the opportunity to celebrate the wonderful work we already do to support mental health and wellbeing and put an action plan in place to continue to enhance this work across the wider Trust.”

The award is validated by the Carnegie School of Education, based at Leeds Beckett University.

In total, 410 primary schools across the UK have achieved the school Mental Health Award since it started in 2017 – 173 have achieved the Bronze Award, 173 the Silver Award and 64 the Gold Award.