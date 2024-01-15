One of the area’s largest equine veterinary practices has invested in new high-tech equipment which is says will revolutionise the care of horses.

Members of the Chine House equine team, (left to right) nursing assistant Janina Pitt, equine vet Kyle Black and veterinary nurse Heather Langrick

Chine House Equine Hospital, in Sileby, has unveiled a new standing MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner aimed at transforming the treatment of equine patients.

It uses powerful magnetic fields and radio waves to produce high-definition images and will enable the practice’s vets to clearly see the structures inside the lower limbs and hooves of horses.

It provides much more detail than other imaging techniques, such as traditional X-ray, and the scanner can look at soft tissue, cartilage and bone all at the same time, helping vets achieve a quicker and more accurate diagnosis.

The new MRI scanner at Chine House where horses remain standing when they are checked

The scanner will be used alongside the RCVS-accredited equine hospital’s other diagnostic equipment to help investigate health issues in horses and devise the most appropriate treatment programmes.

Chine House also benefits from digital X-ray, ultrasound, gastroscopy for imaging the stomach, endoscopes for investigating respiratory issues and an ECG for monitoring cardiac function.

Vet Lewis Smith FRCVS, a clinical director at Chine House Equine Hospital, said unlike a human MRI scanner where patients lie down, the equine MRI scanner has been designed to fit around the horse’s lower leg, with the horse remaining standing.

The patient is sedated to make sure they stand perfectly still.

Mr Smith said: “Having the scanner will enable us to offer even higher levels of service to our clients and to vets from other practices who refer horses to us.

“The MRI scanner’s technology is especially helpful when it comes to imaging the foot.

“The hard horn of the equine foot prevents us seeing the soft tissues inside with conventional imaging such as ultrasound, but MRI allows us to do this in great detail.

“Having access to images of such a high quality means we’ll be able to have a better understanding of what’s going on inside a horse’s foot and lower limb, and it will help us achieve a more accurate diagnosis.”

Each MRI examination produces 300 to 500 images to help vets make a diagnosis, and the Chine House team will be able to benefit from the expertise of imaging specialists from other equine practices within VetPartners, the larger veterinary group Chine House is part of, when assessing and interpreting this wealth of information.

Chine House Equine Hospital delivers 24-hour care to its equine patients as well as an ambulatory service which sees vets visit horses on stable yards.

It has two examination rooms, an operating theatre, stabling for 19 horses including isolation facilities, paddocks and a large sand arena for assessing horses and performing pre-purchase assessments.

The equine hospital is part of Chine House Veterinary Hospital which provides round-the-clock care to small animals and exotic pets.

The practice has been delivering high levels of care to animals in Leicestershire for more than 70 years.