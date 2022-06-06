Vale of Belvoir first responder's children raise funds for service

Marcus Taylor with his children, Adaline (5) and Angus (8)

Marcus Taylor (52) is very proud of his eight-year-old son, Angus, and daughter, Adaline (5), for their warm-hearted initiative.

They set up a stall outside the family’s Long Clawson home and sold their own paintings and paper aeroplanes with all proceeds going to the Vale and Fosseway First Responders.

Marcus, who is married to Felicity, told the Melton Times: “I’ve been a member of the service for two years but I only recently started going out on emergencies solo.

"It is very rewarding being part of such an important service, particularly in a rural area like the Vale where ambulances sometimes take longer to get out to.

"Adaline and Angus were keen to help and it was lovely of them to set up this stall outside the house.

"They thought it was a good idea and after we put it up on Facebook we had loads of neighbours visiting to buy the pictures and the planes.”

Marcus, who is a chef by trade, is one of the team on call at certain times of the week as back up to the paramedics working for East Midlands Ambulance Service.