Train passengers frustrated by unusual ticket machine issue
Frustrated passengers have been unable to pay for tickets at Melton Mowbray Railway Station due to an unusual issue with the self-service machines.
They have not been accepting notes with the head of King Charles on.
A spokesman for East Midlands Railway, told us: “We are in the process of upgrading our TVMs (machines) to take the notes.
"We had to get the funding signed off by the Department for Transport before this could be progressed.
"The work will be taking place in the new year.”