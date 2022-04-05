Time running out to plan a royal street party in your Melton street

Leicestershire County Council has received 113 applications for road closures to allow parties to mark Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. Besides street parties, a wide array of other events will be held, including garden fetes, community picnics, local fairs, and music events. Most of the events are planned during the extended bank holiday weekend, from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5. Residents have only until Friday April 15 to ask to close their own road for a street party. The usual fees have been waived by the county council for road closures, making it cheaper for residents to get together to mark this special occasion. Lord Lt of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, said: “I’m delighted that more than 100 street parties are being planned across the county to mark this historic occasion. “On top of that, the fetes and garden parties show that Leicestershire is really getting ready to embrace the Platinum Jubilee weekend. “Although the deadline is fast approaching, there is still time to apply to close a road and come together with neighbours to celebrate. “Guidance is available on our website for anyone who is thinking about planning a street party but doesn’t know where to start.” Mr Kapur added: “There are many local celebratory initiatives people can take part in, from a primary school art competition to nominating a business or community group for a Platinum Jubilee Award. “I would encourage people to visit our website to find out how they can get involved.” Information about organising an event on council-owned land or greenspaces and guidance about licensable activities such as playing music and selling food and drink can also be found on the council’s website. Council officials are asking anyone planning outdoor events, even if a road closure is not required, to notify them to ensure they do not clash with other planned work, such as road maintenance. Residents can add information about their event or activity to an interactive map on the council’s website. Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee to apply to close a road for a street party and for more information about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.