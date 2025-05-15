Fraser Mann pictured in the fitness studio at The Steel Yard's new premises

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts are enjoying life at a Melton Mowbray gym after it moved to a new premises twice as big as the old one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel Yard has moved round the corner to a unit on North Street after outgrowing its original venue with a huge range of facilities on two floors.

State-of-the art machines and free weights fill the main workout area and there is also a studio for dance, fitness classes and boxing ring for sparring, plus an outdoor area for those training for strongman events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proprietor Fraser Mann told the Melton Times: “I used to train at the Warehouse Gym in Leicester and that’s what gave me the inspiration for this place.

Fraser Mann at the new gym HQ for The Steel Yard

“I wanted a top quality gym with everything under one roof, fitness studio, weights and strongman training equipment.

“We are very much family-friendly.

“A lot of old school gyms have a bit of a stigma but we want people to bring their families, youngsters, women, everyone is welcomed here.”

The gym, which has 400 members, is open 24/7 – it is staffed up to 9pm and then members can use it overnight by using a coded entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Mann demonstrates lifting a car - one of the strongman training facilities at The Steel Yard's new HQ

With lots of fitness venues in the town, The Steel Yard has some real standout features, like the cryotherapy chamber – an enclosed facility which exposes the body to extremely low temperatures for a short period to help reduce inflammation and pain and aid muscle recovery time. Users can experience temperatures as cold as minus 85.

Intravenous drips, delivering nutrients to the bloodstream, are available from qualified practitioners, and there is also a treatment room for sports massage.

The outdoor area includes a machine for lifting a 220kg car and atlas stones, weighing 70kg to 160kg, for strongman training.

Fraser added: “We started pre-Covid, four months before it hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new North Street gym HQ for The Steel Yard

“We had to shut for two years and I did worry we would never reopen.

"We only had three months of memberships but a lot of them stayed with us and after Covid we really grew.

"We’ve got more space here with 9,000 square metres, nearly double the size of the old place, and with Melton growing all the time we hope to grow the membership even more.”