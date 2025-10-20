Dan Spincer and Stuart Hall pictured with their fellow fundraisers at the start line for the Great South Run

The tears flowed yesterday (Sunday) when it was announced that the fundraising legacy of Claire Lomas had been pushed beyond the £1M target.

Claire, from Eye Kettleby, raised a remarkable £952k towards a cure for paralysis despite facing the challenge of being paralysed from the chest down following a horse riding incident in 2007.

After she tragically passed away last year following an accident, her husband Dan Pincer and close friend Stuart Hall were determined to take Claire’s fundraising over the magic £1M mark.

They completed three gruelling challenges in wheelchairs – the 10km Great Manchester Run in May, the Great North Run half-marathon last month and Sunday’s 10-mile Great South Run, at Portsmouth.

Maisie and Chloe - Claire and Dan's daughters - meeting England rugby hero Jess Breach at the Great South Run

And before the field set off on Sunday, Stuart announced to the crowd, in an interview on the start line, that the target had been passed.

He told the Melton Times: “Everyone was in tears.

"It was such an amazing feeling to get to the £1M and to do it at Claire’s favourite event – the Great South Run – was extra special.

"It was very emotional at the finish line – they grabbed us for an interview but it was hard to talk.”

Dan Spincer (left) and Stuart 'Pid' Hall at the start line for the Great South Run yesterday

Maisie and Chloe, Claire and Dan’s daughters, started the race field off and they earlier played their part in the fundraising too by being sponsored to run in the junior and mini races at the event.

The girls were also thrilled to meet Jess Breach, one of the heroes of England’s victorious Women’s Rugby World Cup squad.

On the latest challenge – the final leg of their Three Spokes Challenge – Stuart said: “This one was tougher than the others because of all the memories of being here with Claire and because it rained heavily.”

Stuart, who is also known to many as Pid, added: “It’s amazing, the amount of people who’ve sponsored us.

"I’ve always said that they are not supporting us, they’re supporting Claire.

"We’ve had some big donations and some of just £1 or £2 – Claire always loved those because she said they were people who couldn’t afford it but still pledged money.

"£1M was the target but we’re not going to stop – it’s all about keeping Claire’s name and her inspiration alive.”