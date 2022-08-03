Street food, vintage and folk music set to create a buzz in Melton

A previous vintage craft market at Melton

First up is the Street Food Friday event tomorrow with plenty of tasty food available to enjoy on stalls around Market Place.

Stands will be serving everything from hot dogs and pizzas to hog roast food, home cooked dishes and authentic Jamaican cuisine, among others, from 4pm right through until 10pm.

The various refreshment offerings will also include cocktails and mocktails,courtesy of the Meetini Cocktail Bar throughout the event.

Last year's street food event in Melton

There will also a be a display of classic cars in the Market Place and a performance of live rock music from Dark Lightning to keep the party atmosphere going late into the evening.

This event will be followed on Sunday by the next vintage craft market event in the town centre, with a lively mix of beautiful old cars, market stalls, live music and dancing.

It’s become a monthly treat and this month there will be over 75 traders with beautifully hand-crafted gifts on sale, lots of local food and drink, as well as the musical entertainment and displays of vintage vehicles, jeeps and bikes to check out.

There will once again be a steampunk theme to the market with visitors and traders wearing stunning clothing from the movement.