News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Special Vale of Belvoir cricket match to remember legendary umpire

The fourth memorial match for one of the area’s most popular cricket umpires will be held on Friday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
The late Vic Heppenstall pictured during a matchThe late Vic Heppenstall pictured during a match
The late Vic Heppenstall pictured during a match

Players will be taking part in a T20 fixture at Belvoir Cricket Club’s picturesque Knipton ground to remember Vic Heppenstall, who died five years ago aged 86.

Vic officiated for more than 40 years in the Grantham and Melton Cricket Association, South Notts league and South Lincs Border League, including up to the year before his passing.

Teams contesting the game are a Belvoir CC 1st XI, captained by Tom Lindsay, and a Belvoir CC Chairman’s Select XI, skippered by Darren Bicknell, the former Surrey and Nottinghamshire player.

First delivery will be bowled at 6pm with a man of the match trophy to be presented afterwards followed by an auction and raffle.

Most Popular

The bar will be serving throughout the evening with barbecue food also available.

Local cricketers, past and present, and supporters are welcome to attend.