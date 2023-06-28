The late Vic Heppenstall pictured during a match

Players will be taking part in a T20 fixture at Belvoir Cricket Club’s picturesque Knipton ground to remember Vic Heppenstall, who died five years ago aged 86.

Vic officiated for more than 40 years in the Grantham and Melton Cricket Association, South Notts league and South Lincs Border League, including up to the year before his passing.

Teams contesting the game are a Belvoir CC 1st XI, captained by Tom Lindsay, and a Belvoir CC Chairman’s Select XI, skippered by Darren Bicknell, the former Surrey and Nottinghamshire player.

First delivery will be bowled at 6pm with a man of the match trophy to be presented afterwards followed by an auction and raffle.

The bar will be serving throughout the evening with barbecue food also available.