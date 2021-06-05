Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan to play in Melton

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan EMN-210506-124420001

‘The Rocket’, known for his fast and attacking style, is appearing in a unique event at Jackson’s Lounge in August and eight people will have the privilege of playing a frame against him in front of an audience of around 100.

It promises to be a special evening for snooker fans with former professional and now top TV commentator, John Virgo, acting as compère.

The night, at the King Street club, is the culmination of many hours of planning by owner Ben Jackson.

He said: ”It’s quite a coup to get such a high profile player to come to our club as we are a relatively small venue in a market town.

“Ronnie, who is often called the most naturally gifted and greatest player of all time, has such charisma and is sure to put on a dazzling display.”

Ben said he read that Ronnie was starting to do exhibitions again so contacted Jason Francis, creator of the Snooker Legends events company, to find out what was involved.

Ben added: “Dates were booking up fast so I had to act quickly.

“It should be a superb evening - an intimate experience with Ronnie back in a club environment.”

There will also be a professional referee to oversee play.

Tickets for the event on Saturday, August 7 are £65.

They are available to members now - people can become a member at the same time as buying a ticket - and will go on general sale from next Friday (June 11).

The cost of playing a frame against Ronnie is £250.

One of the places will be up for grabs in a competition and another in a prize draw.

The remaining places will be available on a first come-first served basis.

Dress will be smart casual, with no jeans or trainers.