Scottish dancers entertain at village fete
Scottish country dancers from Waltham joined members from Newark and Grantham U3A groups in entertaining people at Harlaxton village fete on Saturday.
They demonstrated dances and also helped spectators to try out some easier dances.
The new dancing season begins in September and the Waltham group is organising a taster session in the Bingham Methodist Centre on Saturday August 31, at 2.30pm.
A cream tea will be served. Admission is free with donations invited for the AllWeCan charity.
Call John (07770 428103) or Audrey (07753 277551).
