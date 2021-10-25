Prepare to be spooked at Melton Halloween events

Melton Senior Townwarden Ian Wilkinson with some of the best fancy dress entrants at the 2019 Halloween event in Play Close PHOTO DEREK WHITEHOUSE EMN-211025-110753001

The town’s big community event takes place in Play Close on Friday, with the fun and frights kicking off at 6pm.

Melton Town Estate is hosting the Halloween and Bonfire Night with lots of youngsters, aged up to 16, invited to dress up as ghosts and ghouls.

The best entrants will be in line to win a share of £350 worth of toys being provided as prizes by local retailer, Melton Toys.

There will also be fairground rides, games and trampolines adding to the family fun on the evening.

Attendees are warned to make sure they don’t bump into the deathly stilt walkers who will be pacing around the park.

The event was cancelled last October due to coronavirus restrictions but organisers promise the fireworks will be back with a bang.

Fancy dress judging starts at 6.45pm with the bonfire and firework display getting underway at 7pm.

Entry costs £5 with children under 16 getting in free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Elsewhere in the town on Friday, Jackson’s lounge is holding a ghoul, pool and spooker event with a free-to-enter pool competition.

The pool tournament starts at 4pm, with a gift card prize up for grabs, followed by ‘killer pool’.

The lounge at the King Street venue will be decorated and bar staff will be mixing up a witches brew punch.

Fancy dress is optional but encouraged and there will be face painting available too.

Owner, Ben Jackson, said: “With lockdown all but over and spooky season upon us, we thought we’d have a bit of fun.”

Check into the event via Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/237015055135755 to join in the fun.

Among the local pubs organising special Halloween events is the Rutland Arms pub at Bottesford.

It will run on Sunday from 2pm until late with admission free.

There will be a free hotdog for every attendee and prizes awarded for best fancy dress.

Cocktails and karaoke will be among the other highlights at the event.

***Let us know if you are organising a Halloween event in the Melton area and we will add it to our online story and include it in this week’s Melton Times.