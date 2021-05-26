Players and fans pay emotional tribute to Callum

Youth players form a guard of honour at Asfordby FC as the teams take the field for last night's emotional testimonial match for Callum Payne EMN-210526-090538001

Players and officials at the club were left devastated by the death of 21-year-old Callum and silences have been observed before their recent matches.

Last night’s game, against Shelthorpe Lions - another of his former clubs, was organised to raise money for Callum’s family.

The crowd applauded warmly as Asfordby’s youth players forming a guard of honour for the teams as they took to the pitch and everyone joined in with a poignant minute’s applause before kick-off.

Asfordby FC footballer, Callum Payne, who has died aged 21 following a car crash EMN-210525-133251001

The result was unimportant, of course, but Shelthorpe enjoyed a good 4-0 victory, despite missing two of three penalties, which will stand them in good stead for their cup final against Sporting Loughborough next week.

The match was played at full flow without a second’s breathing space, much to the delight of the supporters who had come to watch.

A barbecue and cake stand generated funds and the bar was open with all profits from the night going to the fund for Callum’s family.

Asfordby FC would like to thank everyone who came to support the evening which, at least in footballing terms, gave Cal the send-off he deserved.

Asfordby FC’s first team captain, Luke Howitt, who first played with Callum in 2016 when they both turned out for Wymeswold FC, said: “It’s hit everyone really hard.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking for us that have seen Cal grow from a kid into the man he’d become but for the lads who’ve only known him a short time and all the staff at the club it really is heartbreaking.

Simon Atherley, who is manager of Asfordby FC first team, added: “Callum had only been with us for a relatively short time, however he made a big impact on and off the pitch.

“Cal was a very good footballer, but more than that he was a good human being and the world has lost one of it’s nicest souls.”

***Police have revealed more details about the incident which saw Callum lose his life, at around 11.20pm on May 14.

They say he was fatally injured when he lost control of a Nissan Qashqai, on Park Lane, in Sutton Bonnington, Nottinghamshire, and was in collision with a tree.

Callum sadly died at the scene and a front seat passenger, aged 20, was hurt in the crash but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic loss of a young life and our thoughts are with his family.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or who may have been driving in the area and captured it on dash-cam footage.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and any information, no matter how small, could assist our investigation. If you can help please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 972 of May 14, 2021.

