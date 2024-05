Paddlesports fun in the sunshine at Frisby Lakes at the weekend

Lots of water sports lovers headed to Frisby Lakes over the weekend to enjoy a variety of paddlesports.

There is range of craft to hire there, including paddle boards, kayaks and canoes or visitors can launch their own craft for a small fee.

Visitors can book out time slots and they are able to take a craft around the entire lake.

