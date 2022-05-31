Opera musical night to be held at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle PHOTO RICHARD BROWN

The event, led by the renowned music director Orlando Jopling, takes place on the evening of Thursday June 9, features four singers and five chamber musicians from his venture ‘Wild Arts’ performing in the castle’s ballroom.

The show will follow four characters through a kaleidoscope of arias, duets and ensembles from a carefully selected repertoire, featuring the compositions of Britten, Strauss, Handel, Verdi and Mozart, as well as featuring songs from the greats of musicals, Stephen Sondheim plus Rodgers and Hammerstein.

It is the first event introduced by new Belvoir CEO, Emma Stenning, who said: “My background is in the performing arts, as a producer of theatre, opera and music, and so I arrived here with a real passion to bring some live performance to the castle and grounds.

The ballroom at Belvoir Castle

“Whether you’re an opera lover, or a first timer, this event will be for you, and I encourage you to join us from the outset as we move to bring more live performance to this historic setting.”

Designed to be relaxed, informal and accessible, guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a picnic in the castle’s historic formal gardens from 5.30pm. The Castle’s portico doors will open from 6.45pm and performances begin at 7.30pm.