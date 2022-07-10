New summerhouse for guests at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

The new facility was funded through the efforts of members of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club.
Rotarians have been hard at work making the finishing touches t it ready for summer, so people can enjoy the stunning views over the Vale of Belvoir from the hospice gardens.
Chris Gatfield, Dove’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to have the summerhouse ready for our guests to enjoy – they are already making the most of it and relaxing in our lovely gardens.”
The summerhouse was paid for through a £2,000 grant from The Rotary Foundation.
Dove Cottage is a vital facility providing day care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses.
Wellbeing is a big part of the hospice’s approach and the lovely gardens are a vital part of its care package.
