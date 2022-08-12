New members welcome to join village Scottish country dancing group

A session of Scottish country dancing at Waltham village hall

The group meets on Thursdays in the village hall, from 7.30pm till 9.30pm, with classes costing £3 to include tea or coffee and biscuits during the interval.

John Aitken, from the group, said: “It is an excellent way to stay fit, and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying fun at the same time.

“You do not need a partner and there will be plenty of experienced dancers to help you begin.

“We are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to learn and enjoy.”

As well as weekly classes from September through to May, the group hold annual dances in October and March with live music, and they celebrate St Andrews Day and Burns Day.