New members welcome to join village Scottish country dancing group

The group meets on Thursdays in the village hall, from 7.30pm till 9.30pm, with classes costing £3 to include tea or coffee and biscuits during the interval.
John Aitken, from the group, said: “It is an excellent way to stay fit, and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying fun at the same time.
“You do not need a partner and there will be plenty of experienced dancers to help you begin.
“We are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to learn and enjoy.”
Most Popular
-
1
Melton swimming baths to get deep clean after complaint
-
2
Melton bus passengers reel from new service cuts
-
3
Opening hours reduced at Melton's Royal Mail collection depot
-
4
Green light for controversial Vale of Belvoir solar farm plan
-
5
New funding bid to boost Melton's food heritage, theatre and buses
As well as weekly classes from September through to May, the group hold annual dances in October and March with live music, and they celebrate St Andrews Day and Burns Day.
Call John on 07770 428103 for more details.