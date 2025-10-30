The team at Kick Up The Arts - Kat Wojcik, Fi Moszoro and Ellie Lovett

Melton Mowbray’s popular community-led creative hub, Kick Up The Arts, has today (Thursday) moved to a new venue.

After a successful run as a pop-up in Unit 14 at the Bell Centre, off Nottingham Street, the team has now relocated to Unit 23, continuing to offer everything they’re known and loved for - from workshops and drop-in sessions to community projects and creative collaborations.

The initiative was set up in September 2024 by local artists Ellie Lovett, Fi Moszoro and Kat Wojcik and continues to go from strength to strength, culminating in recently winning the Arts and Culture category in the Melton BID Business Awards.

“As a pop-up venue, moving is part of the journey and keeps us connected to the community, something that is so important to us,” said a Kick Up The Arts spokesperson.

The new venue for Kick Up The Arts in Melton's Bell Centre

“We’re really excited about our new space within the Bell Centre, where we’ll continue to do what we love - inspiring creativity and connection to everyone who visits and takes part in our sessions.”

As well as delivering in their pop-up facility, the team at Kick Up The Arts are looking firmly to the future.

The group plans to evolve its services into 2026, developing more offerings to the public, and further outreach programmes and collaborations with local businesses, schools, and enterprises.

“Kick Up The Arts doesn’t stop here,” the spokesperson added.

“If you’d like us to come to you - we can make that happen too.”

Kick Up The Arts has become a much-loved space in Melton Mowbray for adults, children, and families to get creative, connect, and learn new skills through arts and crafts.

Visitors can look forward to regular Tuesday and Sunday drop-in sessions, funded projects in 2026, and a variety of festive workshops and children’s activities in the run-up to Christmas.

The hub team invites everyone to come and see their new space and be part of their creative journey.

To follow their progress, visit their website at https://sites.google.com/view/kickuptheartsmelton go to their social media channels on Instagram and Facebook, or email the team at [email protected] for more information about their activities.