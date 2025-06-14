Councillor Joseph Boam, deputy leader of the new Reform UK administration, pictured with flags flying at County Hall

A new flag flying policy at Leicestershire County Council, introduced by the new Reform UK administration, has left some staff feeling ‘it’s not safe to be yourself’.

A cabinet meeting to discuss the new policy lasted less than seven minutes on Thursday (June 12) and involved no discussion on the changes between members.

Council leader Dan Harrison said the Union flag and county flag would ‘fly permanently’ from two of the three poles in front of County Hall in Glenfield.

The third pole would fly either the St George’s flag or the Lord Lieutenant’s flag, if he is present at County Hall on official duties.

A fourth pole, which is in the inner quadrangle, would be used to ‘mark events such as Armed Forces Day, Commonwealth Days and Armistice Day’.

Councillor Harrison said decisions over whether to fly other banners, such as the rainbow flag for Pride month and the disabled people’s flag during Disability History Month, will be delegated to the chief executive ‘following consultation with the leader of the council’.

It is a move which has left staff, including those from LGBT+, disability and BAME groups, concerned flags celebrating their communities will not be flown going forward.

Councillor Harrison has promised to sit down with representation groups to discuss their concerns.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said: “I joined the council because I could be myself at work and not spend energy on hiding parts of myself and my family. It meant I could focus on my job and do my best for the people of Leicestershire.

“By not flying the rainbow flag, the council is saying ‘It’s not safe to be yourself, you’re not welcome here’.”

The previous policy saw the council fly the Union flag, county flag and either the Commonwealth flag or, on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag on the three poles at the front of County Hall. The Lord Lieutenant’s flag would also be flown there when he was present.

The inner quadrangle’s pole was used to fly flags relating to community events and celebration days, such as the Armed Forces flag, Pride flag and the disabled people’s flag during Disability History Month.

Councillor Harrison was quizzed about the policy after the meeting.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “When you look at how many flags have been flown throughout the year, it just goes on and on and on, so there’s a lot of flag flying.

“That’s not what we really would like. We’d like to see the national flag, our union flag, flying as it has historically across all public buildings across the country.

"The staff are protected by law, so they’re safe in their environment. If they wish to fly flags, they could always fly them at home if they want to […].”

However, Conservative leader of the opposition Deborah Taylor told the LDRS she does not believe the changes will ‘do anything for staff morale’.

She said: “The flags are flown in the inner quadrangle, which only staff can see, it’s not a public flag, it’s for the staff that work here.

"I don’t see how changing that is going to benefit anyone. It’s just going to make staff feel very insecure and unsafe working at the county council.”