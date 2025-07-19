Radio-controlled planes at a previous Melton Model Club event

Lots of family fun will be enjoyed when Melton & District Model Club holds it 60th anniversary model show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which this year will be at the town’s Long Field Spencer Academy, will be held over the weekend of August 2 and 3.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to try out a radio-controlled (RC) flight Simulator and experience flying a real RC aircraft using a ‘Buddy Box’ dual control system for model aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be classic cars to enjoy plus an outdoor swap meet with 14 stands booked in so far.

A family enjoy playing on the slot cars at a Melton Model Club show

Indoors, a wide range of interests will be covered including a number of model railway layouts plus nine slot car tracks to have a go on, including two new stages.

Other attractions are the club’s very own ‘Jurassic Park’ layout, Minic Motorways, Meccano displays – including the opportunity to try your hand at building your own models – together with static displays of radio controlled boats and large-scale model aircraft.

Club Chairman, Chris Savidge, said: “We are really looking forward to the event and to showcase what our great exhibitors have to offer to families and hope that what they see may encourage them to take up a new hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The purpose of our show is to make it as interactive as possible and to encourage families to perhaps find a new family hobby to enjoy.

"Come along and support us and remember admission is free.”

Black Dragon Games will also be demonstrating on a number of wargaming tables, there will be a first ever ‘Pork Pie Slot Rally’ event and refreshments will be available throughout the weekend.

There will also be a tombola, with a wide range of prizes, other competitions and a raffle with top prizes of a Scalextric Set and model railways, donated by Hornby and MCC Hobbies.

Outside attractions include two full days of radio-controlled model aircraft displays, including a flying competition, RC helicopters and drones within an enclosed area.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of indoor hobby and craft stalls at the event, which will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Go to mdmc.bmfa.org for further information on the event.