Melton residents lose water supply after pipe bursts

Severn Trent work teams repair a burst water main in a Melton residential area back in 2019 EMN-211019-093746001

Severn Trent Water sent engineers to the site around 1.30am after the issue was reported by several residents.

Repairs have now been completed on the ruptured pipe and the water company say supplies have been restored.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “We’re really sorry to the small number of customers who’s water supply was affected this morning due to a burst pipe on Kipling Drive.

“We’re pleased to say that everyone’s water is back on, and we’ve made a temporary repair on the pipe, and will be returning to carry out the permanent repair in the near future.