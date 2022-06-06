Melton residents come together to celebrate Her Majesty

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, pictured after helping plant at Platinum Jubilee tree in Egerton Park with Melton Town Estate representatives and Mayor, Councillor Alan Hewson

Beacons were lit in honour of The Queen’s remarkable 70 years on the throne, special events were organised, street parties were thrown and iconic wartime aircraft thrilled us they flew low in our skies.

Just as communities came together to support each other during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, they joined together once more to mark a momentous chapter in the country’s history.

It all kicked off in the town on Thursday evening when good crowds watched a ceremonial beacon being lit in a field at the front of the Defence Animal Training Regiment centre off Asfordby Road.

A beacon is lit at Melton's DATR centre for the Platinum Jubilee

The occasion had been promoted earlier in the town centre by the resurrected Melton Mowbray Town Crier, in the guise of Mr Pork Pie himself, Stephen Hallam.

Friday’s highlight was a royal-themed concert at the Bandstand in Play Close park, where people of all aged gathered to enjoy the music in a carnival atmosphere.

Saturday morning saw a visit to the town by Her Majesty’s Leicestershire representative, the Lord Lieutenant Mr Mike Kapur OBE, who planted the town’s official Platinum Jubilee Tree in Egerton Park.

Mr Kapur also unveiled a commemorative stone to mark this special jubilee milestone in the nation’s history.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, pictured after planting a jubilee tree and unveiling a plaque in Egerton Park in Melton

He then viewed nearly 700 trees which have been recently planted by Melton Mowbray Town Estate as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to support a sustainable environment.

The VIP visitor was accompanied by Town Warden, Tim Webster, and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, on a tour of the other town estate parks, before joining 200 children and their families for lunch in St Mary’s Church, prior to a visit to Melton’s street market.

Over the weekend there were celebratory activities at venues throughout the town, including St Mary’s Church and The Stockyard at Melton Livestock Market.

Live music and dance, involving talented local young performers, entertained the crowds at The Stockyard, which also had stalls and food served.