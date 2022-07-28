Melton MP backs Rishi Sunak in race to be new PM

Tory party leadership contender Rishi Sunak (photo Getty Images) and Melton MP Alicia Kearns

Alicia Kearns backed Penny Mordaunt in the initial stages of the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson until she was eliminated, leaving just Mr Sunak and Liz Truss to battle it out.

Mrs Kearns posted on her Facebook page: “It is now for our membership to decide, but in the final two I am supporting Rishi Sunak to be our next Prime Minister.

“He has steered our economy through the darkest of times and will be a responsible effective and kind Prime Minister.”

She added: “We face immense challenges, and Rishi has a realistic, responsible and detailed plan to address them. He will tackle inflation, grow the economy and cut taxes.